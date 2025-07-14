Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 53,438 Shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,054,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $49,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Sonoco Products by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $46.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products Company has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $56.77.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SON. Wall Street Zen raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

In other Sonoco Products news, CEO R. Howard Coker acquired 20,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.17 per share, with a total value of $823,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 502,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,682,367.05. This trade represents a 4.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.34 per share, with a total value of $220,861.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,643.60. The trade was a 22.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,721 shares of company stock worth $1,144,366. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

