Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 64,493 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $49,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,370,000 after purchasing an additional 374,269 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 560,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,138,000 after buying an additional 181,829 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 22,131.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 147,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,008,000 after acquiring an additional 147,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,644,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,106,000 after acquiring an additional 91,690 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.25.

Shares of BIO opened at $257.34 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.43 and a fifty-two week high of $387.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.15 and a 200 day moving average of $268.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 85.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

