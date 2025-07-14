Barclays Boosts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $189.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $159.00 to $189.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

NYSE MPC opened at $179.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.10. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.88. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $183.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,941,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,090,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,501 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,824,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,722,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,674 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,037,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,608,000 after purchasing an additional 355,215 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 58.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,448,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $791,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,810 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,982,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,878,000 after purchasing an additional 178,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

