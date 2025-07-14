Barclays Increases Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $65.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.1%

DAL stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $15,507,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

