Best Financial Stocks To Follow Now – July 11th

Robinhood Markets, Coinbase Global, and Circle Internet Group are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies operating in the financial sector—such as banks, insurance firms, asset managers, and brokerage houses—whose primary business involves managing money, extending credit, underwriting risk, or facilitating capital markets. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to interest-rate cycles, credit demand, and the health of the broader economy, since financial institutions’ profitability is closely tied to lending margins, fee income, and market activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.03. 35,322,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,106,841. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $101.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.36.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $10.29 on Friday, hitting $378.67. 9,081,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,102,154. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $395.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.80. The company has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a PEG ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 3.70.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of NYSE:CRCL traded down $12.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.96. 12,129,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,343,992. Circle Internet Group has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $298.99. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -15,011.85.

