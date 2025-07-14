BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,515.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 596.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 63,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,546.25. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 214,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,042,724.43. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of BWA stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

