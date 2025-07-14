Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,911 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX opened at $103.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average of $100.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $107.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $17,051,094.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,476,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,137,894.58. This trade represents a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $1,767,066.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,304.10. This represents a 43.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,970 shares of company stock valued at $47,755,193 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.09.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

