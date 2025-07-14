Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,543 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,848 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $99,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,949,512,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,517,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,417,803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,243,603,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,445,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,727,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 712.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,537,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,462,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,186 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.51, for a total transaction of $370,952.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,336 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,653.36. The trade was a 6.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.57, for a total value of $374,494.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,559,597.99. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,184 shares of company stock worth $105,128,004 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $717.51 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $747.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $674.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $634.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $729.38.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

