Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of EAT opened at $164.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.71. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.27 and a 52 week high of $192.22.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.18. Brinker International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 333.03%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Brinker International from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.41.

In other Brinker International news, Director Ramona Hood sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $105,073.71. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,650.64. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total value of $319,388.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 20,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,522.81. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,127 shares of company stock worth $2,128,062 over the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

