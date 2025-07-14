Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,352,591 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,685,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,852,000 after buying an additional 328,291 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,605,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,321,000 after buying an additional 112,814 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,755,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,740,000 after buying an additional 104,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,224,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,661,000 after buying an additional 42,604 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $92.77 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $83.99 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average of $91.93.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.