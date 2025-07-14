Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 115.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHN. Barclays increased their price target on First Horizon from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Horizon from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.09.

NYSE FHN opened at $21.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $823.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.11 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

