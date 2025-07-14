Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,800,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,378,000 after buying an additional 286,168 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,283,000 after buying an additional 1,005,457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,028,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,597,000 after buying an additional 1,151,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,093,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,550,000 after buying an additional 3,621,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,448,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,329,000 after buying an additional 1,080,589 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.88 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $18.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.