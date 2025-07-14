Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System stock opened at $143.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.98. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.99 and a twelve month high of $196.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). Landstar System had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

