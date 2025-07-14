Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,783 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora by 157.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $48,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.33.

COR stock opened at $295.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.91 and its 200-day moving average is $270.29. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $309.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total transaction of $1,437,680.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,766,900.06. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total value of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,296. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

