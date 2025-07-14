Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.9% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $210.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $226.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $13,331,660.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,023.44. The trade was a 90.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.36, for a total value of $82,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 292,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,090,389.60. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,718,258 shares of company stock worth $589,762,906. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

