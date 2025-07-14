Brown Advisory Inc. Has $993,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 97.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 340,309 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 416,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,464 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 105,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 81,811 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 576,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,124,000 after acquiring an additional 152,992 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Biogen from $210.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. HSBC lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.48.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $134.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $236.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.17 and a 200-day moving average of $133.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

