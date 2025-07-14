Brown Financial Advisory Buys Shares of 918 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brown Financial Advisory bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $286.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

