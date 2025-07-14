Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5,227.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 283,517 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,019,521.27. This trade represents a 20.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirkson R. Charles purchased 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.67 per share, with a total value of $548,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,350. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 target price on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.42.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR opened at $133.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.44.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

