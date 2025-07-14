Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) President Sells $255,500.00 in Stock

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) President Aviva O. Will sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 293,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,793.40. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Burford Capital Stock Down 2.9%
BUR stock opened at $14.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.67. Burford Capital Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53.
Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 33.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.
