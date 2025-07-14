Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) President Sells $255,500.00 in Stock

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) President Aviva O. Will sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 293,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,793.40. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Stock Down 2.9%

BUR stock opened at $14.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.67. Burford Capital Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 33.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Burford Capital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Burford Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Wedbush raised shares of Burford Capital to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th.

Get Our Latest Report on BUR

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.