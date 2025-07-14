Canadian Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 11th

Get alerts:

CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Diageo, Celsius, and Canadian National Railway are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity securities issued by companies incorporated or headquartered in Canada and listed on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or TSX Venture Exchange. Holding a share of a Canadian stock entitles an investor to a proportional claim on the company’s assets and earnings, as well as potential dividends. These stocks offer exposure to key sectors of the Canadian economy, including energy, natural resources, financial services, and technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.01. 16,718,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,322,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

CP stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.23. 1,036,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $87.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of DEO traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.93. 661,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,864. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.71 and its 200 day moving average is $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $142.73.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of CELH traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.58. 1,464,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,528,317. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Celsius has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $60.70.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,990. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $91.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.30 and a 200-day moving average of $101.64.

