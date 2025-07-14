Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,528 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drystone LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,214. This represents a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $211.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.39 and its 200 day moving average is $216.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

