CarMax (NYSE:KMX) versus Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Head to Head Survey

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) and Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CarMax and Advance Auto Parts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarMax 2 2 8 1 2.62 Advance Auto Parts 2 19 1 0 1.95

CarMax presently has a consensus target price of $84.45, suggesting a potential upside of 31.20%. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus target price of $46.53, suggesting a potential downside of 25.72%. Given CarMax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CarMax is more favorable than Advance Auto Parts.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CarMax has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advance Auto Parts has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

88.8% of Advance Auto Parts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of CarMax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Advance Auto Parts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CarMax and Advance Auto Parts”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarMax $26.35 billion 0.37 $500.56 million $3.62 17.78 Advance Auto Parts $8.91 billion 0.42 -$335.79 million ($5.87) -10.67

CarMax has higher revenue and earnings than Advance Auto Parts. Advance Auto Parts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarMax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CarMax and Advance Auto Parts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarMax 2.09% 9.11% 2.08% Advance Auto Parts -3.74% -1.76% -0.37%

Summary

CarMax beats Advance Auto Parts on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services. The CarMax Auto Finance segment provides financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum and arrangements with various financial institutions. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts. It also offers air conditioning chemicals and accessories; air fresheners; antifreeze and washer fluids; electrical wires and fuses; electronics; floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories; hand and specialty tools; lighting products; performance parts; sealants, adhesives, and compounds; tire repair accessories; vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories; washes, waxes and cleaning supplies; and wiper blades. In addition, the company offers air filters; fuel and oil additives; fuel filters; grease and lubricants; motor oils; oil filters, part cleaners and treatments; and transmission fluids for engine maintenance. Further, it offers battery and wiper installation; engine light scanning and checking; electrical system testing, including batteries, starters, and alternators; oil and battery recycling; and loaner tool program services. Additionally, the company sells its products through its website. It serves professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company operates stores under the Advance Auto Parts and Carquest names, as well as branches under the Worldpac name. The company has stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada; and independently owned Carquest branded stores in Mexico and various Caribbean Islands. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

