China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $26.15 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,812 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.4% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $180.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,443 shares of company stock valued at $36,298,548 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

