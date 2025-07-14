Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,022 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,640 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,456,000 after buying an additional 26,738 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 107,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Argus set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $47.63 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

