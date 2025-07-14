CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target Raised to $35.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.85.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CNX Resources

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.66. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10.

In related news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.20 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 245,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,509.60. This trade represents a 4.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

