Coelacanth Energy Inc. (CVE:CEI) Senior Officer Sells C$47,760.00 in Stock

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (CVE:CEI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Nandor Fur sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$47,760.00.
Coelacanth Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CVE CEI opened at C$0.84 on Monday. Coelacanth Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.69 and a 52-week high of C$0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$445.76 million, a P/E ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.84.
About Coelacanth Energy
