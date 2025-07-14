Coelacanth Energy Inc. (CVE:CEI) Senior Officer Sells C$47,760.00 in Stock

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (CVE:CEI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Nandor Fur sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$47,760.00.

Shares of CVE CEI opened at C$0.84 on Monday. Coelacanth Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.69 and a 52-week high of C$0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$445.76 million, a P/E ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.84.

Coelacanth Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company owns approximately 150 net sections of Montney acreage located in the Two Rivers area of northeastern British Columbia.

