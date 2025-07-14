Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,064 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.59.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Chairman Stefano Pessina purchased 832,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 145,621,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,288,079.79. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

