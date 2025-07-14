ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $115.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COP. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.15.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $95.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $118.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

