Consolidated Planning Corp Has $8.16 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.42.

Shares of AMZN opened at $225.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total value of $3,577,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,876,930. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock worth $1,531,840,610. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

