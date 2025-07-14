Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 873 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $819,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,830,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,001,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $45.15 on Monday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently -259.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $43.00 target price on HF Sinclair and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

