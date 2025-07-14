Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $257,000 in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CAVA Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,011,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,187 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in CAVA Group by 563.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 935,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,476,000 after purchasing an additional 794,187 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CAVA Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 591,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at $64,538,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in CAVA Group by 393.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 628,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,872,000 after purchasing an additional 500,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 3,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $230,139.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 350,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,321,708.44. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $364,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 236,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,763,690.20. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,409,027 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.82.

NYSE CAVA opened at $92.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 76.78, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.65. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.98 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

