Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,264,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 68.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Biard sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total value of $378,773.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,972.62. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $190,976.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,210.88. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,988. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $180.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.66 and a fifty-two week high of $191.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.51.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.21%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.