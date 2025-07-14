Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 361 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT stock opened at $123.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.55. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 56.01%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Melius Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.