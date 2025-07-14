Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 75 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in AppFolio by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,061,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 2,640.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 17,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APPF opened at $237.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.09 and a 200 day moving average of $225.36. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.01 and a 52-week high of $274.56.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.95 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Robert Donald Casey III bought 4,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $217.73 per share, for a total transaction of $870,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 27,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,065,086.88. This trade represents a 16.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $1,247,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,938,308.15. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,220 and sold 11,639 shares valued at $2,547,802. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.43.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

