Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.55.

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th.

Crown Price Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $107.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. Crown has a 1 year low of $75.78 and a 1 year high of $109.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $679,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,096,358. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,345. This trade represents a 32.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crown by 155.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 110.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth $820,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Crown by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 588.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown

(Get Free Report

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

