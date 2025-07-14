Cryptocurrency Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 11th

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets, Future FinTech Group, and Bit Origin are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose revenue or operations are closely tied to the crypto industry—such as mining firms, blockchain developers, exchanges, or businesses holding significant digital‐asset reserves. They offer investors indirect exposure to the cryptocurrency market through traditional equity investments rather than direct token ownership. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.03. 35,322,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,106,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.91. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $101.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Future FinTech Group (FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business.

NASDAQ:FTFT traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.72. 52,883,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,142. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. Future FinTech Group has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTFT

Bit Origin (BTOG)

Shares of BTOG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 150,470,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,689,381. Bit Origin has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTOG

Read More