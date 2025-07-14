DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHH. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 66.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 836.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director Ervin R. Shames sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $259,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 52,212 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,586.72. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $650,328.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,407,326.32. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,565,395. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $134.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.78 and a 200 day moving average of $134.18. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.20 and a 12 month high of $157.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 377.51%. The firm had revenue of $332.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna set a $140.00 price objective on Choice Hotels International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.