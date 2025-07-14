DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Crown were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Crown by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $1,884,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $8,466,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCK opened at $107.20 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.87. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Crown had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $211,743.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,345. This represents a 32.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,096,358. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.55.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

