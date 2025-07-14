DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $615,000 Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,832 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 76.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 560 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,184.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 41.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,043 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 67.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LPX. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $92.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.38. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.66 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $105,544.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,377.76. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

