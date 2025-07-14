DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $729,000 Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KB Home were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of KB Home by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1,256.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of KB Home by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on KB Home from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on KB Home from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays set a $49.00 target price on KB Home and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on KB Home from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

KBH opened at $55.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.34. KB Home has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $271,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,047.56. This represents a 32.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

