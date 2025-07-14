DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,396,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,533 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,215,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,617 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1,153.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,375,000 after acquiring an additional 369,825 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $60,882,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $57,068,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.90.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $374,940.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,160.68. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total transaction of $234,256.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 49,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,994.74. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,016 shares of company stock valued at $42,736,608 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $220.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.62. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.22 and a 52 week high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

