DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,034 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $7,072,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:H opened at $150.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 1-year low of $102.43 and a 1-year high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 53,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $7,083,672.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust K sold 44,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $5,902,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,111 shares of company stock worth $49,273,516 over the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

