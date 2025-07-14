DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,291 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 166.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.