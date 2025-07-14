DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 161 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 98.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 100.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 37.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,550. This trade represents a 34.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total transaction of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,376.24. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,412. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $473.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.25. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $258.85 and a fifty-two week high of $493.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.54%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

