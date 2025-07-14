DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 206 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $423,187,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 348.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,595,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122,850 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,465,000 after purchasing an additional 634,390 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8,675.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 515,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,193,000 after purchasing an additional 509,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,612,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.45.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $64.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average is $73.56. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $108,785.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,308.56. This represents a 35.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod bought 1,300 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 33,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,957.73. This trade represents a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

