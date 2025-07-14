DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 655 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Assurant in the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Assurant by 192.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Assurant by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 503.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley set a $217.00 price objective on Assurant and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,725.75. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant stock opened at $187.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.63 and a 12-month high of $230.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.61. Assurant had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

