Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company's stock.

DAL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.49. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15,507,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%. Delta Air Lines's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

