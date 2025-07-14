EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $299,855,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 49,775.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 374,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,266,000 after buying an additional 373,316 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,465,000 after buying an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,349,000 after buying an additional 148,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,332,000 after buying an additional 129,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 208,989 shares in the company, valued at $91,125,473.67. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $554.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.49 and a twelve month high of $556.61.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EME shares. William Blair started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.00.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

