Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 135,188 Shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 723,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,188 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $38,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LW. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.0% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 18.4% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 9.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $51.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.