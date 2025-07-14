Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 480,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,104 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $34,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Roth Capital raised Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.24.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $123.41 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.75.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 8.72%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.